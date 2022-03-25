Ellevest Inc. Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 77.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

