Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

ENJY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

