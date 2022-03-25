CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CTS stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CTS by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

