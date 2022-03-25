Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.17

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $17.83. Expro Group shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 5,271 shares.
XPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,514,000.
Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
