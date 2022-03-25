Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 10%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 282,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 192,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$12.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

