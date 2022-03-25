Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 10%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 282,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 192,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$12.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.
Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.