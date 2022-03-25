Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 4.9%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.26. 2,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 243,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

