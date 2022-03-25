Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.