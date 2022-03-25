HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 5.8%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $448.00 and last traded at $453.87. 7,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 887,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.85.
Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.17 and a 200 day moving average of $634.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 1.67.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
