Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 5.3%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.93. 467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $641.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.05.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
