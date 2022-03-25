GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get GAN alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.46. GAN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GAN will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GAN by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 79,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.