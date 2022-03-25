Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Remark from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.