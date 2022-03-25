Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Remark from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Remark by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Remark by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 279,932 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,930,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

