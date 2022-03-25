United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.17.

UTHR opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.23. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,164 shares of company stock worth $8,253,356 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

