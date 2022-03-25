United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.17.
UTHR opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.23. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,164 shares of company stock worth $8,253,356 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.