Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

IMBI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 625,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

