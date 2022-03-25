Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,201 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

