AES (NYSE:AES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.