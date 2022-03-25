Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark for the sixth straight quarter. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. During fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s system-wide RevPAR was 74% of 2019 levels. Coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to hurt the company’s operations. However, the company has been benefiting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. The company is optimistic that demand will remain robust in 2022. Acquisition of Apple Leisure Group bodes well.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on H. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.31.

Shares of H stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,832 shares of company stock worth $4,931,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

