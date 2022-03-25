Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after acquiring an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after acquiring an additional 424,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.