Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.