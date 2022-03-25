Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 46,525 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$113,009.23 ($83,710.54).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 16,833 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$39,170.39 ($29,015.10).
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 17,304 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$37,324.73 ($27,647.95).
- On Friday, February 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 9,194 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.69 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$24,731.86 ($18,319.90).
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.
About Flagship Investments (Get Rating)
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.