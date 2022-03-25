Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

