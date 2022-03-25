Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $27,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

