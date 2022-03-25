Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90.

