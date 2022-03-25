Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.71) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.38).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,151 ($41.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,214.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,380.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

