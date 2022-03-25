Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.91).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,368.44. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 999 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.18). The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,358.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,444 shares of company stock worth $4,021,790 in the last quarter.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.