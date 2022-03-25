Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.91).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,368.44. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 999 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.18). The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,358.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,444 shares of company stock worth $4,021,790 in the last quarter.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

