Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.91).
Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,368.44. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 999 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.18). The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.
In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,358.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,444 shares of company stock worth $4,021,790 in the last quarter.
About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
