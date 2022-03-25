British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.37) to GBX 3,675 ($48.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,735.63 ($49.18).
Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,263.50 ($42.96) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,205.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,846.08. The stock has a market cap of £74.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
