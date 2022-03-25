British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.37) to GBX 3,675 ($48.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,735.63 ($49.18).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,263.50 ($42.96) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,205.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,846.08. The stock has a market cap of £74.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.72) dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

