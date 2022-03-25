Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the highest is $5.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $251.26 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

