Huntington National Bank Purchases 668 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 264.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

