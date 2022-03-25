$115.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.52 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $82.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $504.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.77 million to $505.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $651.70 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $752.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.70. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

