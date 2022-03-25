Comparing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Repligen alerts:

This table compares Repligen and Elevation Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $670.53 million 14.82 $128.29 million $2.24 80.21 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repligen and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $306.14, suggesting a potential upside of 70.40%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $17.82, suggesting a potential upside of 567.42%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 19.13% 10.58% 8.21% Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repligen beats Elevation Oncology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.