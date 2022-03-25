Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,073.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $188.89 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

