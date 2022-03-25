Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

