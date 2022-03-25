Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 410,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after acquiring an additional 575,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 288,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 778,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

