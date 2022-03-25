Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 687.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.