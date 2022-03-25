Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $14.20. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

