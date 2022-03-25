Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bogota Financial news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $33,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

