Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note released on Thursday.

ARBB opened at GBX 975 ($12.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £146.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 911.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 888.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

