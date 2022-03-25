International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 220 ($2.90).

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 135.82 ($1.79) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.99. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

