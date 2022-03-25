International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.17.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.