Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

