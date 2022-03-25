Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $134.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.