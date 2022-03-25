Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $468,000 Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8,269,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 68,170 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

IDRV opened at $46.62 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.