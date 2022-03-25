KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,033 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

