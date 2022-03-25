Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.