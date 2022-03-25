SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after buying an additional 806,925 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,772,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 471.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 101,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.