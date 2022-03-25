Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam Acquires 1,600 Shares

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE VRTV opened at $134.94 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.