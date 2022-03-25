Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 1,200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $227,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.51 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

