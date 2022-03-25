Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

