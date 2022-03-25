Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENEL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.10 ($11.10) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.11) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.34) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.11) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

