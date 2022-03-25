ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($17.58) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($26.81).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

