Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,742 ($36.10) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,923.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,063.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -19.47.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.90), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($99,121.91).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

